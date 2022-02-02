Members of 100 Mile Fire Rescue secure the scene of a gas leak on Alpine Avenue Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Firefighters responding to a gas leak on Alpine Avenue

The leak has shut the road between Seventh and Eighth streets near PSO

A gas leak has closed off Alpine Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets.

The leak was reported just before noon on Wednesday.

100 Mile Fire Rescue cordoned off the area surrounding Hammer Collision, where the leak seems to have originated, and have deployed hoses.

At the scene, fire Chief Roger Hollander confirmed the leak and warned the public to keep away. When the wind changed there was a heavy smell of gas in the air.

Hollander added this would take some time to fix.

More to come.


