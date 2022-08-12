x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Firefighters gain upper hand on 2-hectare wildfire south of Fairmont, B.C.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint

Highway 93/95 has been re-opened after being temporarily closed overnight due to a wildfire south of Fairmont.

“Our team did an amazing job, and with support from the Resource Office and an initial attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service, were able to contain the fire early this morning,” explains Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue chief Drew Sinclair.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint. 13 firefighters and five pieces of apparatus responded to the call at approximately 11:30pm last night. “Once the fire was contained, the crews cleared the scene at about 3:30 a.m.; however, we had a crew from Fairmont and a tender stay back to assist the BC Wildfire crew until 6:30 a.m.,” adds Sinclair.

The fire is estimated to be two hectares in size and no structures were threatened.

The BC Wildfire Service remains on scene.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Next story
Mt. Evans fire near Kimberley being monitored by helicopters and air tankers

Just Posted

Miles Quigley has been reported missing by his family after failing to return home from Kamloops yesterday. (Photo submitted)
Kamloops RCMP looking for missing Sheridan Lake man

Clinton’s Zelia Chevalier. (Photo submitted).
Clinton women nominated each other for Jubilee Pin

Tyrone Thomas of the Canim Valley 4-H Club participated in the annual show and sale last week in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Black Press Media)
Successful show and sale for 4-H youth

A voter casts a ballot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Nomination period for 2022 local elections begins on Aug. 30