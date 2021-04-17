Firefighters battle multiple small fires on Canim-Hendrix Road

Crews are working to extinguish the blazes.

Canim Hendrix Lake Road was closed Saturday afternoon as firefighters battle multiple small grass fires in the area.

Firefighters from 100 Mile Fire Rescue, as well as 108 Mile and Forest Grove volunteer fire departments, were called to the scene at 350 Canim Hendrix Lake Rd. around noon. There were at least four separate fires in close proximity.

Multiple fire trucks attended the scene with RCMP support. Fire crews were sent out with shovels to beat down the flames and prevent the fire from spreading. Gusts of wind made it difficult.

At this time the cause of the fires is unknown. A perimeter has been established around all fires and firefighters are currently mopping up.

More to come.

