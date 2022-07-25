Firefighters award $1,000 bursary to PSO grad

A Peter Skene Ogden Secondary graduate will start her post-secondary studies with a financial boost from the Watch Lake-Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

The department last week presented Carmen Wilson with a $1,000 bursary from its Firefighters’ Memorial Fund. The fund, which is separate from the department’s budget, was started about 10 years ago in memory of past residents and disbursed for special purposes.

“It was a really nice event,” said Roy Allan, past president of the WLGLVFD. “I was very impressed with all the people who turned out.”

He said Wilson met all the requirements for the bursary as she is “a very involved young lady” who participated in 4-H and consistently made the principal’s list and Honour Roll. Wilson plans to attend Thompson Rivers University this fall, and later the University of British Columbia Okanagan to study business administration.

Her mother Sandy, a past secretary with the fire department, said her daughter has always been a straight-A student.

“It’s brilliant because she’s on the Honour Roll to boot, not just an average student,” she said. “She’s a very good person.”

This is only the second time bursary funding has been awarded from the fund as there aren’t that many students in the Watch Lake-Green Lake community. Besides offering bursaries, the fund is often used to buy much-needed equipment for the fire department, including a utility trailer. The department then repays the fund later on.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House