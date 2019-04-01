Twenty three Union Pacific train cars derailed releasing an unknown quantity of propane after one car overturned about six to eight miles south of Eureka, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. No passengers were on-board the train. (Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP) (Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP)

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

A massive fireball soared into the sky in the central Utah desert after officials blew up 11 derailed tanker cars containing propane and biodiesel.

The controlled detonation Sunday night was the safest way to deal with the explosive material, Juab County Undersheriff Brent Pulver said Monday about the decision by state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

READ MORE: First day of trial for former Surrey pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars of a Union Pacific freight train went off the tracks. One car landed on its side and was leaking propane.

The conductor and engineer were not hurt in the derailment, whose cause was not immediately known. Nine rail tankers carried propane, and two had biodiesel.

Officials initially planned to move the rail cars but worried that leaking propane could cause an explosion and injure the crew.

Pulver posted photos online showing the fireball about 75 miles (120 kilometres) south of Salt Lake City, where the derailment occurred. The nearest town is Eureka, with less than 1,000 residents, about 15 miles (24 kilometres) away.

READ MORE: No injuries after plane lands on California street

The fire burned for several hours.

“It was impressive. There is no other way to put it,” he said.

Crews were cleaning up the site and planning to bring in heavy equipment to move the rail cars that are damaged beyond repair, he said.

Brady McCombs, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No injuries after plane lands on California street
Next story
UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Just Posted

Dates set for public feedback on caribou recovery agreements

Meetings will be held in Williams Lake and Quesnel

13 hectare controlled burn planned north of Clinton

Smoke and flames may be visible

Nurses begin training Monday to staff closed CMH maternity ward

Accelerated program will give women full certification as perinatal nurses

Do you support B.C’s carbon tax?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

What do you think about the recent news in regards to measles?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

Provincial government says $50M in revitalization is money well spent

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

Most Read