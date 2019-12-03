Fire rescue evacuates building on Cedar Avenue

“We found that there was some food or cooking material on the stove that was left unattended”

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.: Fire Chief Roger Hollander, with 100 Mile House Fire Rescue, says they received a call for smoke in the apartments at Sheridan Manor.

“Upon arrival, our members observed heavy smoke coming from one of the units on the first floor.”

Hollander says they had to force entry into the appartment as there was nobody home.

“We found that there was some food or cooking material on the stove that was left unattended.”

Hollander says they’re just ventilating the smoke so everyone can go back inside.

ORIGINAL: 100 Mile Fire Rescue are on scene at the building on Cedar Avenue.

The building has been evacuated.

There is some smoke visible and firefighters appear to be airing out the building.

One witness says a tenant left their stovetop on which caused the smoke.

Firefighters were inside with a hose early on.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.