Fire relief fund hands out most remaining funds

The South Cariboo Fire Relief Fund handed $15,000 to South Cariboo Search and Rescue (SCSAR) and $2,500 to a four local fire departments, according to Kim Taylor.

“We have a little bit held in trust for somebody to see if they’re going to do some rebuilding, somebody from Pressy Lake. They’ll have till the summer and that’s basically it.”

They were looking for individuals but privacy laws and people not applying got in the way, says Ron Graves.

“We figured well we’ve got search and rescue we’ve got all the fire departments that put out a lot and they are protecting the people.”

They picked the fire departments based on which ones got the least funding from anywhere else, which Al Richmond helped them with, says Taylor.

The fire departments chosen were the 70 Mile, the Watch Lake-North Green Lake, Hawkins Lake and Greeny Lake.

SCSAR will be using the funding for improved communication devices., according to James Seeley on of three SCSAR team managers.

“Not like a satellite phone. We already have satellite phones and they’re kind of hit and miss a little bit. But what this would allow us to do is to take your mobile device and talk wherever we go and it’s an expensive endeavour to set it up and get it into the command trailer unit. So that would allow us to take out command trailer unit and run a mobile command anywhere we like.”