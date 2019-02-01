Members of the Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department accept the donation. Max Winkelman photo.

Fire relief fund hands out most remaining funds

SCSAR to use funds for improved communication

The South Cariboo Fire Relief Fund handed $15,000 to South Cariboo Search and Rescue (SCSAR) and $2,500 to a four local fire departments, according to Kim Taylor.

“We have a little bit held in trust for somebody to see if they’re going to do some rebuilding, somebody from Pressy Lake. They’ll have till the summer and that’s basically it.”

They were looking for individuals but privacy laws and people not applying got in the way, says Ron Graves.

“We figured well we’ve got search and rescue we’ve got all the fire departments that put out a lot and they are protecting the people.”

They picked the fire departments based on which ones got the least funding from anywhere else, which Al Richmond helped them with, says Taylor.

The fire departments chosen were the 70 Mile, the Watch Lake-North Green Lake, Hawkins Lake and Greeny Lake.

SCSAR will be using the funding for improved communication devices., according to James Seeley on of three SCSAR team managers.

“Not like a satellite phone. We already have satellite phones and they’re kind of hit and miss a little bit. But what this would allow us to do is to take your mobile device and talk wherever we go and it’s an expensive endeavour to set it up and get it into the command trailer unit. So that would allow us to take out command trailer unit and run a mobile command anywhere we like.”

 

Previous story
Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Just Posted

Fire relief fund hands out most remaining funds

SCSAR to use funds for improved communication

Fishing Highway 24 Association getting ready to host another ice fishing derby

Hit up Sheridan Lake on Feb. 2 for some hot drinks and coffee

100 Mile House raises over $540 for Reach a Reader

Members of the CCPL and 100 Mile Free Press collected donations outside of Tim Hortons

CRD looking to collect 3.2 per cent more taxes in 2019

The District is also asking for input on budget with survey

Food preferences

A family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Canucks Report: Vancouver set for February grind

Schedule features 14 games in 27 nights

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Hot air balloon crashes into power line during B.C. carnival

There were no major injuries reported in the incident near Vernon

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

Most Read