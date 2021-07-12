Fire on east side of Williams Lake River Valley prompts swift response

BC Wildfire Service fighting the blaze from the air and ground

A helicopter with the BC Wildfire Service flies above the river valley Monday afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo)

An air tanker, helicopter and ground crews are responding to a fire on the east side of the Williams Lake River Valley Monday afternoon (July 12).

A bird dog could be seen guiding the air tanker just after 2 p.m. where a haze of smoke could be seen from MacKenzie Avenue in Williams Lake, looking down the river valley.

Jessica Mack of the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) confirmed the fire is about one hectare in size and has already been actioned by an air tanker. A helicopter is on site as are ground crews.

City councillor Scott Nelson was travelling in the area and captured footage of the fire, which he said was a few hundred feet off Soda Creek Road at six mile.

He noted strong winds in the area, adding residents should in general be aware of the current conditions.

“I really encourage everyone to be extra, extra careful and prepared. These are unpredictable times,” Nelson told the Tribune.

Mack reminds the public the area is now an active worksite.

“Please refrain from going to check out the fire,” she said.

Williams Lake is currently under a heat warning.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Williams Lake