Fire northwest of Kamloops upgraded to ‘fire of note’

Copper Desert Country is under evacuation alert

A fire northwest of Kamloops has been updated to a fire of note.

The Watching Creek wildfire is estimated at 195 hectares and saw intense fire behaviour Monday (August 1) from high temperatures and increased winds.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for properties in the vicinity of the Electoral Area J.

A birddog and six skimmer airtankers have been working the fire today (August 2) while ground and additional air resources are on standby.

The fire was discovered July 29 and is said to be lightning-caused.

