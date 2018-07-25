Fire in 135 Mile, 3 km north of Highway 97, is being held

Lightning ignited the fire Tuesday evening

A fire that ignited Tuesday evening in 135 Mile House, 3 km north of Highway 97, is being held.

Jessica Mack, the fire information officer for the Cariboo, said a crew of three firefighters have been working on the fire using water from their truck.

Airtankers were also sent in for support.

The status of the fire, estimated at 0.1 hectares, was updated to ‘being held’ Wednesday morning.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike.

This is currently the only fire in the Cariboo Fire Centre, according to the BC Wildfire Services map.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.
Next story
U.S. Consular holds Kamloops appointments

Just Posted

Fire in 135 Mile, 3 km north of Highway 97, is being held

Lightning ignited the fire Tuesday evening

Do you support the province’s decision to add more taxi’s but delay Uber and Lyft-style services?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile House Free Press

Fort Langley golfers show up locals at 108 Mile Ranch’s Pud Griffin Memorial Tournament

Locals and out of towners challenge each other for bragging rights

In your own backyard: Art Galleries

There are about five galleries in the 100 Mile House area…

World Cup

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

In a haze: Cannabis impairment still unclear for drivers in B.C.

Feds launch three-year study with mere months to go before legalization across Canada

B.C. group files for injunction to suspend voting referendum

Contractors to appear in early August to press constitutional case

BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

The 2018 BC Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge, as he’ll be stepping down after 19 years

Bayern Munich completes transfer for Canadian star Alphonso Davies

Davies is a product of the Whitecaps FC development system who will turn 18 years old on November 2

B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

Tsawwassen, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities move ahead

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Most Read