Fire in 135 Mile, 3 km north of Highway 97, is being held

A fire that ignited Tuesday evening in 135 Mile House, 3 km north of Highway 97, is being held.

Jessica Mack, the fire information officer for the Cariboo, said a crew of three firefighters have been working on the fire using water from their truck.

Airtankers were also sent in for support.

The status of the fire, estimated at 0.1 hectares, was updated to ‘being held’ Wednesday morning.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike.

This is currently the only fire in the Cariboo Fire Centre, according to the BC Wildfire Services map.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.