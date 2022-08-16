A small fire was reported burning near the Slopeline Bike Park above Centennial Park. (Roger Hollander photo)

Fire extinguished above Centennial Park

The blaze appears to have been human-caused

100 Mile Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in Centennial Park Monday evening.

Fire chief Roger Hollander said the department received a report of the fire around 5:30 p.m. The fire, which was about 10’ by 10’, was located near the Slopeline Bike Park above Centennial Park, which made access difficult.

“Our crews were able to get into the bush and extinguish the fire, which could have been extremely challenging if not for the person who called it in and our quick response,” Hollander said.

Extinguishing the fire took an hour. Hollander said it appears it was human-caused. However, no one was on site when the department arrived.

Hollander reminds the public that all fires lit within the District of 100 Mile House require a burn permit issued by the department. He encourages anyone who sees evidence of a fire to call 911 rather than wait.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to responding to all fires and as a paid-on-call department, it takes time to respond to these emergencies,” Hollander said. “The sooner we get notified the sooner we can start the process of responding and calling appropriate resources if required.”

100 Mile Fire Rescue is still recruiting new paid on-call firefighters until the end of August. Hollander said potential candidates can call him at 250-395-2152.


100 Mile House

