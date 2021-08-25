Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and RCMP attended a fire Tuesday evening along Mackenzie Ave. (Photo submitted)

Fire destroys motorhome parked in downtown Williams Lake, claims life of one person

The fire started at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24

Update: 11:30 a.m.

Emergency crews have discovered one person has died after a motorhome was destroyed and two other vehicles were badly damaged during a fire Tuesday night (Aug. 24) in downtown Williams Lake.

Members of the Williams Lake RCMP and BC Coroners Service were on scene Thursday morning (Aug. 25) below Mackenzie Avenue in the area of Oliver Street where a body was discovered in the burned motorhome.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the area.

RCMP said at this point the death is being treated as suspicious until they know more through their investigation.

More to come.

Original:

A motorhome was destroyed and two other vehicles were badly damaged following a fire Tuesday night (Aug. 24) in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake Fire Department fire chief Erick Peterson said firefighters responded to the blaze in the area of Mackenzie Ave. and Oliver Street at about 11 p.m.

“Crews quickly knocked down and left the scene in the care of RCMP,” Peterson said Wednesday morning. “The cause is currently being investigated.”

