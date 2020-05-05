Fire chief reminds public about burning ban after responding to brush fire

‘Crews observed a small grass fire that was caused by the owner of the property burning brush’

100 Mile House Fire-Rescue is reminding the public to check with BC Wildfire or their municipality before they burn. (File photo)

100 Mile Fire Rescue would like to remind the public to check with BC Wildfire or their municipality before they burn after responding to a small wildland fire on Grey Cresent on May 4, says fire chief Roger Hollander.

“Upon arrival, our crews observed a small grass fire that was caused by the owner of the property burning brush. The fire escaped from his pile and ignited the surrounding dry grass.”

Crews fully extinguished the fire without property damage or injuries, according to Hollander.

He adds Category 2 burning is not permitted at this time and that it is the responsibility of the person lighting the fire to contact BC Wildfire or the municipality before burning.

