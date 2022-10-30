A truck fire prompted a response from members of the Williams Lake Fire Department Sunday morning, Oct. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A truck fire prompted a response from members of the Williams Lake Fire Department Sunday morning, Oct. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Fire breaks out in trailer of cube truck parked in downtown Williams Lake

Fire started at about 7:45 a.m.

A parked cube truck and trailer received extensive damage from fire Sunday morning.

Black smoke could be seen rising from the area along Mackenzie Avenue, between Borland Street and Oliver Street, at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 30.

Traffic control was quick to arrive to help manage vehicles along Mackenzie Avenue while fire fighters were en route.

A crew arrived just after 8 a.m. and put out the blaze.

The fire appeared to have started at the truck’s trailer in an area which is frequented by the homeless who often set up tents and other camp spots between Mackenzie Avenue and the rail tracks.

The Tribune has reached out to the Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department for more information on this latest incident.

A little more than a year ago an old motorhome burned in the same area. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the cab. The BC Coroners Service has not release any further information on that fatal fire.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
‘It was historic’: Motion to call residential schools genocide backed unanimously
Next story
Women, kids detained in ISIS camps should be repatriated to Canada quickly: expert

Just Posted

A truck fire prompted a response from members of the Williams Lake Fire Department Sunday morning, Oct. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Fire breaks out in trailer of cube truck parked in downtown Williams Lake

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is looking for volunteers to conduct a survey of seniors living in long-term care facilities. (Photo submitted)
Volunteers needed for long-term care survey

Billet moms Tammy Mikkelsen (left) and Trisha Edwards said 100 Mile House Wranglers’ players like Bryce Burnett and Tysen Smith become part of their families while they billet with them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Families invite Wranglers into their homes

In this month’s Paper Quips Patrick Davies muses on the decline of letter writing. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PAPER QUIPS: Oh letters, where have you gone?