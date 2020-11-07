The demolition of 100 Mile Junior Secondary officially began on Tuesday, Nov. 3 in the late afternoon. Demolition work is expected to be done sometime in mid-January, weather permitting. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

UPDATED: Fire at 100 Mile Junior Secondary investigated as arson

Two suspects have been identified and evidence seized at site.

A fire lit at 100 Mile Junior Secondary Friday evening is being investigated as arson.

The fire occurred just days after crews started demolishing the old dormitory behind the school. 100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police and Fire Rescue were called to the school site at 9:31 p.m. after someone set alight the construction debris pile in the northeast corner, where the dorm and cafeteria had been located. 100 Mile Fire Rescue left the scene at about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Two possible suspects were identified near the location and evidence was seized and provided to 100 Mile House RCMP for further analysis. 100 Mile Fire Rescue and 100 Mile House RCMP are continuing to collaborate as to the cause of the fire.

“Even though the buildings are being torn down, there was potentially significant risk to the community from extremely poor air quality to the potential for the fire to spread to other parts of the town,” Nielsen said in a joint news release with 100 Mile Fire Rescue. “Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to anyone caused by the event or while the 100 Mile Fire Rescue extinguished the blaze.”

READ MORE: 100 Mile Junior Secondary School slated for demolition

The school had been sitting empty for the past decade after being closed due to “failing systems” in the building, including roofing, the alarm system, sprinkler system and the failure of two boilers, which would have been a huge expense to maintain and fix up. Over the years, the school had also been subject to vandalism and attempted squatters, which influenced the decision to demolish it.

The contract for the demolition and hazardous materials removal was awarded to Napp Enterprises out of Prince George. Crews had knocked down a sizeable chunk of the building as of Friday and the demolition of the school was expected to be done sometime in mid-January.

The joint investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2020-3969 or if someone wishes to remain anonymous, they can contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House

