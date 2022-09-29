Financial stability key for incumbent councillor

Earlier this month the 100 Mile Free Press sent several questions to the candidates running for local council. Dave Mingo’s answers are as follows. Some have been edited for length.

1. Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community?

I moved to the South Cariboo in 1994 and I have had three careers in my time here. First I was a chef at the Iron Horse Pub, then I was the manager of Total Pet and was promoted to regional manager of the Northern Total Pet area. Currently, I am a realtor for RE/MAX 100, licensed since October 2016.

2. What has prompted you to run for council?

I have always had a great interest in my community. When I first ran for councillor in 2007, there was a trend of increasing municipal debt that I had serious concerns about. I was able to help our community weather the financial downturn in 2008. Now that the District of 100 Mile House is in a better financial state but with another looming global financial crisis, I would like to keep 100 Mile House financially stable and continue with the development and upgrading of essential services.

3. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it?

Housing is one of our biggest issues. Both low-cost and market value housing. Working with the province and local organizations and investors to encourage development through stable, low taxes and development cost charges. Keeping a safe and clean community will also encourage these groups to bring investment to our community.

4. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it?

It is the same as our biggest challenge … more housing. Of course, more business growth would be good as well and the same principles of low taxes and development cost charges will attract businesses and a safe, vibrant community will always entice investors to “set up shop” in our community.

5. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to council?

My experience of 15 years on council and my 28 years of business experience in the South Cariboo will help me guide our community into the future.



