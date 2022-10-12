File - In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a lab at Portland State University in in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

File - In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a lab at Portland State University in in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

Fight over vape pen leaves 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries in Vancouver

Police also found the suspect, an 18-year-old, who was hospitalized for non life-threatening injuries

Two teens were hospitalized Tuesday night (Oct. 11) in what police are calling a violent encounter over an allegedly stolen vape pen.

The incident happened at a bus stop on Vancouver’s west side around 8:30 p.m., police said Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old suffering from a number of life-threatening wounds and was “bleeding profusely.”

An 18-year-old suspect was found later in East Vancouver and was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police concluded.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Chilliwack senior felt ‘absolute despair’ after Fraser Health no-show
Next story
Chilliwack students shoot video to counter ‘homophobia, bigotry’ of school board election

Just Posted

Although serious fundraising was done by Bank of Montreal employees and their spouses, the actual bowling was anything but. (100 Mile Free Press - Oct. 11, 1995)
ARCHIVES: Employees of the Bank of Montreal and their spouses bowled for charity on Sept. 29

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wound care room at hospital to receive much needed renovation and equipment

Donna Barnett is a long time supporter and board member of the South Cariboo Health Care Foundation. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Health Foundation about saving lives, improving quality of life for everyone

(Photo submitted)
Health Foundation an important part of the community