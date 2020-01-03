Fight inside 100 Mile 7-11 left one male “barely conscious”

Between Dec. 18 and 31, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 160 calls for service according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Some highlights are as follows:

Last calls of 2019

On New Year’s Eve, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to only five calls for service in what amounted to be a fairly peaceful evening in the local area. Motor Vehicle Collisions topped the list during the evening with three events. The last call of 2019 (file 2019-4712) was, a disturbance involving four males wrestling around in an apartment along Cedar Ave in 100 Mile House.

Shots fired in Lone Butte

On Dec. 30, at 2:17 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report in the 7200 block area of Watch Lake Road near Lone Butte of shots being fired. The complainant reported that, for several hours, unknown persons were firing multiple rounds and that they also heard automatic rifle firing. Police were able to investigate the matter the next morning, have located the address in question and are working toward speaking with the homeowner(s). Other neighbours also found the noise disturbing due to its continuous nature. The investigation is ongoing. File number 2019-4682.

Plane with missing ski

On Dec. 24, at 1:13 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP were contacted by a witness in the 103 Mile area who had seen a small Piper Cub plane take off from the airstrip and saw it was missing one ski. On-duty members reported the same to 100 Mile Fire and Rescue as well as contacted the 108 Aiport Manager who was already talking to the pilot. The plane was able to safely land on Watson Lake without incident. 100 Mile House RCMP attended and ensure the pilot was not injured. There was no further reported required and the file is concluded. File number 2019-4631.

Fight inside 7-11

On Dec. 21, at 11:46 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of an assault at the 7-11 store located at 105 Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. Initial reports indicated two males fighting in the store and were destroying several racks of products while doing so. On-duty members attended and located one male barely conscious and he was transported to hospital by the BC Ambulance as a cautionary measure. An unknown male had fled the store with other witnesses prior to police arrival. Statements were obtained from the store employees on duty and video was seized. Other persons witnessing the event reported it began over arguments about a female who was part of the group when they first came into the store. The injured male has not been cooperative with police thus far in the preliminary stages of the investigation. The file (2019-4589) is ongoing.

School bus passed

On Dec. 19, School District 27 reported another vehicle passing a stopped school bus with the stoplights fully activated along Telqua Drive in 108 Mile Ranch. The registered owner of the vehicle has been identified via video and will be served the appropriate ticket for this offence. The investigation (2019-4567) is ongoing.

Collisions following road conditions

On Dec. 19, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to approximately five accidents related to road conditions throughout the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area. Area residents are reminded to take it easy when driving in snow and ice conditions along our roadways and to remember that speed limits are put in place for ideal driving conditions at the maximum posted speed and that posted speed limits are not a starting point for personal vehicle operation.

