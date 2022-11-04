Fifth Street to remain closed for winter

A Bree Contracting crew works to fill in the hole dug on Fifth Street by the South Cariboo Business Centre in late August. The work was done as part of the District of 100 Mile House’s water main upgrade which installed a new line between Birch Avenue along Fifth Street up to Cedar Avenue. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Fifth Street will not be repaved until the spring.

Todd Conway, the District of 100 Mile House’s director of community services, said the opportunity to repave the road this season has passed, explaining the delay is due to issues that have arisen surrounding Enbridge Pipelines’ natural gas lines under the street.

“Our first initial plans were to go underneath the gas lines and that didn’t work. Now we have to go over top of the gas lines,” Conway said. “We’ve reapplied to Enbridge and we’re waiting for their permit to go above the gas lines. Once we get a permit we’ll get going on that project again.”

Conway said that construction will resume in the spring once the snow has melted. In the meantime, he said the road will remain closed to public use with one notable exception.

This month the road will be opened for the Santa Claus Parade only. Conway said that Bree Contracting has agreed to level off the roadway so that the parade floats can use the street.

“We’ve got some longer trucks who need that radius of turning onto Fifth Street,” Conway said. “We’ll be ready to go for that night but only that night.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House