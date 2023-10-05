A crash north of Spences Bridge closed the TransCanada Highway on Thursday, Oct. 5. (DriveBC)

Fiery crash closes TransCanada north of Spences Bridge

A gravel truck and tractor-trailer were involved in the incident

A fiery crash closed the highway between Cache Creek and Spences Bridge early Thursday morning.

According to DriveBC, the TransCanada Highway was closed between Friesen Road and Basque Road, from 21 kilometres south of Cache Creek to three kilometres east of Spences Bridge.

Traffic was eventually detoured via Highways 5, 97C and 99. Highway 8 was open to local traffic only.

Drivers reported long line-ups and video posted online showed black smoke and flames billowing from what appeared to be a gravel truck. A tractor-trailer was on its side not far away, the contents of its trailer spilled across the highway.

There was no immediate information available on injuries.

