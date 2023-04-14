The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department’s newest fire truck. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department’s newest fire truck. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

FGVFD hosting open house next weekend

The entire community is invited to attend for information and activities

The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department is inviting the community into their hall this month.

Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department Society president Kaysha Johnson said they’re hosting an open house on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to FGVFD members, she said representatives from B.C. Wildfire, South Cariboo Search and Rescue and Ember the FireSmart Fox will be present to engage with the community.

“We will be letting the kids play with the fire hoses, and our trucks will be out for people to look at. We are also going to have a bouncy castle, cotton candy machine, burgers and hot dogs, all by donation,” Johnson said.

“There will be some time for people to ask questions about the hall. We are an open book and people can ask us anything.”

It’s important for the community to talk with the firefighters and see what equipment they use, Johnson said. Their tax money pays for the equipment and hall, and she noted that transparency is important in that relationship.

Johnson said that the FGVFD has around 40 members currently split between Halls One and Two, but are always looking for new recruits. As a former firefighter herself, Johnson said the job is demanding but rewarding.

“I have been in the fire service for eight years and it is so fun and exciting. The thrill of the calls, the different people you get to meet and work with, it’s just a great atmosphere,” she said.

The open house will be held at Hall One, located at 4518 Canim-Hendrix Lake Road.


100 Mile House

