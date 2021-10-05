(Black Press file)

Few details after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Information limited after chopper goes down at the entrance to Jervis Inlet

A helicopter has gone down on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirmed Monday that the helicopter crashed at around 2 p.m. in the area near Killam Bay, at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, northeast of Sechelt.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene but has since returned to its base on Vancouver Island.

Coast guard and RCMP investigators remained at the crash site on Monday.

No details have been provided about the type of helicopter involved or whether anyone was hurt.

RCMP now have control of the file and could release more details later.

—The Canadian Press

Helicopter crash

Previous story
RCMP officer who shot Kootenay man testifies at inquest

Just Posted

Vance Theoret uses a hand file to remove impurities from a piece of soapstone in his workshop. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Soapstone carver finds bear-able niche

Mal Wood poses with the 'sheriff' at the 108 Heritage Site jail, which he was instrumental in building last year.
Community Spirit: Lending a hand second nature for volunteer

Leo Kozier tries to fend off a tackle from Micah Kozier as the two run rugby drills together at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘Mind-blowing’ interest in PSO rugby season

New cell tower proposed for Watch lake-Green Lake. (File photo)
Cell tower pitched for Watch Lake-Green Lake