Feedback deadline for Deka Lake fire truck purchase approaches

Deka Lake residents have until March 2 to submit a response to the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) on a proposal to buy a new fire truck for the Deka Lake Volunteer Fire Department (VFD).

In order to meet certification requirements, one of the department’s current trucks needs to be replaced by 2020. The CRD is looking to purchase the new truck through a 10-year debt financing model but needs permission to enter into debt financing arrangements that exceed five-year terms.

The new truck would cost approximately $455,000 and if the bylaw is adopted it would permit the CRD to borrow $500,000 over 10 years for the purchase of a truck. Currently, the department’s budget is set for 2.5 per cent tax increases which includes the 10-year financing plan. Changing it to a five-year plan would mean a 20 per cent increase in 2020.

The CRD will proceed with the 10-year plan unless at least 10 per cent of the electors in the Deka Lake fire protection area submit a signed form saying they are against the adoption of the bylaw without a vote being held, in which case it would go to a full referendum. For the Deka Lake Fire Protection area, this means 98 electors would be needed to force a referendum.

Electors, both local residents and non-residents (i.e. those who own property in the area, can get a response form at cariboord.ca/firedepartments or from the CRD office.

Further fire truck replacements in the South Cariboo are scheduled for the Lac la Hache VFD and Interlakes VFD for 2021 as well as the Forest Grove VFD for both 2022 and 2023.

