FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)

Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

The federal transport minister has pledged to secure customer refunds for Canadians with cancelled flights before any bailout package for airlines is rolled out.

In a statement issued Sunday (Nov. 8), federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the government was working on an aid package for airlines, airports and the industry as a whole.

“The pandemic has hit the air sector harder than any other and it is facing a delayed and slow recovery,” Garneau said.

“With passenger levels still down almost 90 per cent, air carriers and airports have been forced to take drastic measures to remain viable.”

Programs like the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, and aid programs for laid-off employees, have been options available to the air travel sector.

“When this unprecedented pandemic broke out in the spring, Canadians who had already booked travel ended up stuck with vouchers for trips they could not take instead of getting refunds. They found themselves in a situation where they have given thousands of dollars in interest-free loans to airlines,” Garneau noted.

“Before we spend one penny of taxpayer money on airlines, we will ensure Canadians get their refunds.”

Garneau added that regional connectivity, which has seen cuts due to the pandemic, also needs to rebound for people in smaller, more remote communities.

Discussions between the feds and large airlines are expected to begin in the coming days.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Air TravelCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 latest bump in Canada’s long road to Second World War remembrance

Just Posted

The two South Green Lake firefighters put the dry hydrant pipe in place from a boat. It was part of the two dry hydrant installations completed recently. (Ken Alexander photo, submitted).
Dry hydrant project moves forward in South Green Lake

News from South Green Lake

Retired Lieut. Stan Leschert pins a fresh poppy on the 100 Mile House Cenotaph. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Vet holds memories of those who served ‘close to his heart’

Lieut. Stan Leschert will be honouring those who have served.

The Clinton Fire Department is seeking more volunteer members.
Clinton Volunteer Fire Department seeks members

Mail-out requests community support

Autumn Vallee sings accompanied by her father Joe Vallee at the first cafe-style Amnesty Concert at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School last month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
22nd annual Amnesty Concert launches in new format at PSO

Mini ‘cafe-style’ fundraisers to be held each month

RONA in Williams Lake has reported a positive case of COVID-19 from one of its employees on Nov. 6. RONA says local public health authorities were informed of the situation and measures were taken at the store before reopening on Saturday morning, Nov. 7. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RONA employee tests positive for COVID-19

RONA said if you visited the store on Oct. 24, 26 and 27 to monitor any symptoms

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Howie Meeker, right, and wife Leah. (File photo)
Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Longtime B.C. resident starred with Toronto Maple Leafs, HNIC

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

Multiple spikes raised the national tally of confirmed cases to 259,136

Most Read