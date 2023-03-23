The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen at sunset after a rainstorm and a day-long ceremony to mark the one-year anniversary of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc announcement of the detection of the remains of 215 children at an unmarked burial site at the former residential school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen at sunset after a rainstorm and a day-long ceremony to mark the one-year anniversary of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc announcement of the detection of the remains of 215 children at an unmarked burial site at the former residential school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Feds give Kamloops First Nation $12.5 million for healing centre

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc found 215 suspected unmarked graves near former residential school

The federal government is contributing $12.5 million to the construction of a healing centre at the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation almost two years after the nation announced the discovery of 215 suspected unmarked graves near a former residential school.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu told a crowd in Kamloops, B.C., that the nation has led the way in opening the eyes of the country to the truths that were always known to Indigenous Peoples.

The federal funding is in addition to $2.5 million committed by the First Nation Health Authority to address the harms of residential schools on Indigenous families, and $1.3 million from the authority to help the community with engagement and planning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the funding commitment when he visited the community in October 2021.

The total cost of the centre hasn’t been revealed and it’s not clear where it would be built.

Members of the nation voted in a referendum to keep the Kamloops Indian Residential School building and Ottawa has also committed up to $1.5 million to assess the building for renovations and design upgrades.

Tk’emlups Chief Rosanne Casimir says in a statement the centre will provide culturally appropriate help to address the long-standing impact of the schools.

“The legacy of residential schools is one that has tried to take our culture, language and identity from us, causing profound damage.”

Since the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc announced the discovery of suspected unmarked graves, many other nations have made similar findings.

Hajdu says the nation is now showing what is possible along the healing journey.

“Canada will continue to support the survivors, their families and the affected communities through their healing journeys, on their own terms,” the minister said in a news release.

RELATED: Federal Court approves ‘historic’ $2.8 billion residential day schools settlement

RELATED: Residential school survivors reflect on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Indigenousresidential schools

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Minister Dix announces urgent care centre coming to Kelowna

Just Posted

The Tk’emlúps Indian Band hockey team edged out the Ashcroft Cowboys winning 5-4 in overtime in the first annual Canim Lake Ice Hawks Hockey tournament at the South Cariboo Rec Centre on Sunday. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
First annual Canim Lake Ice Hawks Hockey tournament a success.

Cat in the Hat and Ultimate Arty, aka Joan Oliver, left, and Willie Dye, were at city council on March 21 to update council on the Stampede Parade and announce Rick Hansen will be the official parade marshal. (city of Williams Lake video capture)
Rick Hansen to return to Williams Lake as Stampede Parade marshal

When an SD27 school bus driver calls in sick, the district often struggles to find a replacement driver. (Anna Fait photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
School bus driver shortages growing concern across South Cariboo

Cindy Faulkner uses little red wriggler worms to break down her organic kitchen waste into fertilizer she uses in her garden. Faulkner was at Seedy Saturday last weekend promoting worm composting. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Making ‘black gold’ with worms and kitchen scraps in the Cariboo