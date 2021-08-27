Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a whistle-stop at Fisherman’s Wharf in Steveston, Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Federal parties prescribe health measures on the campaign trail

Coronavirus and other health measures front-and-centre as the leaders continue barnstorming

Health issues are dominating the federal campaign trail today with the Liberals stressing the importance of vaccination against COVID-19, a Conservative pledge to enhance benefits for seriously ill workers and a prescription for universal pharmacare from the NDP.

During a stop in Mississauga, Ont., Justin Trudeau says a re-elected Liberal government would procure enough vaccines to ensure all Canadians have access to free COVID-19 booster shots and any needed second-generation vaccines.

Trudeau also promises a $1-billion fund to assist provinces and territories that usher in a requirement for proof-of-vaccine credentials for non-essential businesses and public spaces.

In Corner Brook, N.L., Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he would increase employment insurance benefits for ailing workers to 52 weeks from 26, a move that could help people battle life-threatening diseases like cancer.

Visiting Thunder Bay, Ont., NDP Leader Jagmeet pledges to begin working with provinces immediately to deliver a universal, single-payer, public pharmacare program for all Canadians.

Singh says millions can’t afford to take the medications they need and must skip doses, cut their pills in half or even go without them.

—The Canadian Press

Canada Election 2021Coronavirusvaccines

