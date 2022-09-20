People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal Liberals weighing whether to lift remaining COVID-19 travel measures

Measures currently in place set to expire at the end of September

The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing for travellers.

The current measures are set to expire at the end of the month.

A senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not made public says no decision has been made.

The federal government has gradually scaled back COVID-19 travel restrictions over the course of the spring and summer, as booster shots became more widely available in Canada.

Public health officials and infectious disease experts have warned of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.

But the Public Health Agency of Canada has also said the country is transitioning to a new, more sustainable phase of the pandemic.

