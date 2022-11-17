Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra speaks with members of the media after tabling legislation in the House of Commons, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra speaks with members of the media after tabling legislation in the House of Commons, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal government still strongly encourages people to use masks while travelling

But mask wearing on planes and trains will not be a requirement

Canada’s minister of transport says after a briefing with the country’s top doctor, the government still strongly encourages people to wear masks on planes and trains — but stopped short of making it a requirement.

Omar Alghabra says that he participated in a briefing from chief public health officer Theresa Tam this morning.

He says the government will continue to follow advice from doctors and will maintain the recommendation for now.

The minister says he wears a mask when travelling on a plane and that it is a kind thing to do.

Last week during a virtual update, Tam said that “increased growth” of COVID-19 variants, influenza and a surge of the respiratory syncytial virus is posing a challenge for the health system in several parts of the country.

On Oct. 1, all COVID-19 entry restrictions were removed by the federal government, including quarantine for unvaccinated foreign travellers and mask mandates for anyone entering Canada.

RELATED: B.C. will only consider mask mandate if new major virus emerges: public health officer

RELATED: Feds lift border vaccine requirements, mandatory masks on planes and trains

Coronavirustravel

Previous story
Surrey man charged with threatening American journalist
Next story
Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment

Just Posted

Former Williams Lake resident, Captain Shawn Tyerman, of the Royal Canadian Air Force touches down with a CC130 Hercules aircraft into the Williams Lake Regional Airport on Nov. 10, 2022 for a brief reunion with some friends. Read the story of Tyerman’s lifelong journey to realizing his aviation dreams on Page 9. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Pilot touches down CC-130 Hercules in Williams Lake after long journey to aviation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, spoke at a press conference Nov. 14 regarding the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP). The aim of the program is to “support projects that promote economic diversification, resilience, clean-growth opportunities and infrastructure development.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Province to recession proof communites

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association CEO Amy Thacker was happy to finally be meeting in person again at the CCCTA’s annual general meeting in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Bright future for tourism industry forecast in the Cariboo

100 Mile House Wrangler forward Derek Teare shoots the puck away from his net during a game against the Sicamous Eagles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers put in effort but lose two on home ice