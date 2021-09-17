Federal candidates hit 100 Mile on campaign trail

Liberal candidate Jesse McCormick, right, visits with South Cariboo Farmers’ Market manager Amanda Patterson, left, and Dianne Bob on a trip to 100 Mile House last weekend. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Conservative candidate Frank Caputo opened a campaign office in 100 Mile House Friday. He chats with Donna Barnett, left, and Darlene Hastings. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Conservative candidate Frank Caputo opened a campaign office in 100 Mile House Friday. He chats with Donna Barnett, left, and Darlene Hastings. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Two candidates in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding were in 100 Mile House last Friday to chat up voters ahead of the federal election Sept. 20.

The Liberal’s Jesse McCormick chose to tour the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market while Conservative candidate Frank Caputo officially opened his campaign office at 235 Birch Ave. next to Sharon’s Jewellery.

“It’s a pleasure to be here in 100 Mile House with some of the hardest working people in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo,” Caputo said. “It’s exciting to meet new people and introduce myself to them in hopes of ultimately having them trust me with their vote.”

Before opening his office, Caputo toured several local businesses. He pledged that if he wins the election, he will open a permanent office in 100 Mile House and make an effort to visit the community at least twice a year.

McCormick, meanwhile, said he chatted with supporters at the farmers’ market about the importance of childcare, supporting firefighters and strengthening the connection between communities such as 100 Mile and Ottawa.

“I feel like we’ve got some momentum. We’ve done a lot of media and outreach to people which has created a bit of a platform for more discussion,” McCormick said.

100 Mile voters can cast a ballot Sept. 20 at the 100 Mile Community Hall on Birch Avenue.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House