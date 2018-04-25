Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

The Standards Council of Canada says it is developing national guidelines for the manufacture of barbecue brushes after a number of cases in which people accidentally ingested wire bristles.

The Council is currently seeking proposals to establish the new standard, aimed at protecting consumer health and safety, after Health Canada opted last year not to ban wire-bristle brushes outright.

The new standard will examine the construction, testing, sale and use of the cleaning tools, with Health Canada, the Retail Council of Canada and industry experts consulting on the process.

Bristles have been known to come loose from the brush and become stuck in or on food, which is then consumed.

At least nine incidents of bristle ingestion have been reported to Health Canada since 2011.

The federal health agency investigated the safety of metal brushes in 2017 but proposed no recommendations for further regulatory action.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man charged with litany of drug charges in cross-border smuggling operation
Next story
Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Good attendance at picnic for Autism Awareness Month

Looking for community input for a similar event next year

CRD encourages residents to prepare for spring melt

High stream flows, flooding, debris flows, high water tables or landslides could occur so residents should be prepared

Increase in property crime, caution urged handling street drugs

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

New Parkside exhibit full of feathers

‘You don’t expect miracles but this to me is miraculous’

Smoke between Gateway and 100 Mile House

(UPDATE: April 23, 10:10 a.m.) 100 Mile Fire Rescue at the scene until 7 p.m.

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau champions gender equality at the G7 he is being asked to raise the concerns of marginalized women

Canadian air travel industry fears pilot flight-time limits will go too far

Air carriers urge feds to slow down flight-time limits for sleepy pilots

Sky-high farmland prices ‘ruinous’ for B.C. agriculture: UFV ag professor

Fraser Valley-based Tom Baumann says $80K-per-acre in area threatens food security

B.C. man charged with litany of drug charges in cross-border smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Saanich faces multiple charges

Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Officials from Prime Minister’s office, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland part of talks

Most Read