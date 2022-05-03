Bikramdeep Randhawa, 29, of Surrey was shot and killed near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Bikramdeep Randhawa, 29, of Surrey was shot and killed near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Fatal shooting of B.C. corrections officer a case of mistaken identity police say

Corrections officer Bikramdeep Randhawa, 29, was killed outside Scottsdale Centre on May 1, 2021

Police say they are confident the shooting death of corrections officer Bikramdeep Randhawa in North Delta last year was a case of mistaken identity.

Randhawa, 29, was shot and killed at near the Walmart at Scottsdale Centre mall at around 5 p.m. on May 1, 2021 in what police at the time said appeared to be a targeted incident.

In a update provided Tuesday (May 3), police said investigators are confident that Randhawa’s murder was a result of mistaken identity given the evidence secured to date.

Over the past year, officers with the DPD’s major crime section has conducted extensive interviews and completed over 300 follow-up in an effort to identify and charge those responsible, according to a press release.

The investigation is still active and remains a priority for the department, police said.

Investigators believe that Randhawa’s killers mistook him for an individual involved in the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police say they are confident they have identified the people involved and are working with other partnering agencies to hold those responsible for Randhawa’s murder accountable.

“It is not lost on the investigative team or the Delta Police [Department] as a whole the tragedy of seeing an innocent person caught up in the senseless violence of the ongoing gang conflict that cost a life,” DPD Deputy Chief Harj Sidhu said in a press release.

Anyone with any information about Randhawa’s murder is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: Hundreds gather to remember victim of North Delta shooting (May 8, 2021)


