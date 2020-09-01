The suspect fled the scene after a brief interaction with officers (Duck Paterson photo)

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

The suspected driver in a fatal Ladysmith hit-and-run on the weekend remains still at large, one day after police were confident the man would turn himself in.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 1) the man had yet to surrender to RCMP.

South Island Traffic Services is investigating the incident, which took place on the morning of Aug. 29 and killed a 35-year-old Ladysmith woman and snarled the Island Highway for hours.

READ MORE: GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

Cpl. Mike Halskov of BC RCMP Traffic Services said the suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene of the crash.

In the ensuing effort to determine who was involved, and what occurred, the suspect slipped out of sight. The suspect then stole a vehicle from a nearby residence to make his escape.

“At that point in time we didn’t have any reason to believe he would run from the scene. He was not under arrest at that time. He saw an opportunity to escape, and he chose that option rather than to stay and cooperate,” Halskov said.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in the Chemainus area.

The suspect is known to police in both the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island. He has been advised to seek medical attention and legal counsel, then turn himself in to the nearest RCMP detachment as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Suspect in fatal Ladysmith hit-and-run plans to turn himself in to RCMP

“We’re not going to let this drag on forever,” Halskov said. “If he refuses to turn himself in – and we can’t pin him down to a certain location – undoubtedly the investigators will be seeking another option, which is to take whatever evidence we have to Crown Counsel to see if they will lay a charge and issue a warrant for his arrest.”

“At that time we can publish his name and photograph for local media to help us find him.”

