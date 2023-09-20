RCMP vehicle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Fatal crash claims four lives near Walhachin, BC

The four victims were all B.C. Wildfire subcontractors travelling home from fire suppression efforts

Four BC Wildfire subcontractors were killed in a fatal crash early Wednesday morning near Walhachin, BC.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision one kilometre west of Juniper Beach Provincial Park, on Highway 1, near Walhachin, BC. around 2 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders found a semi-tractor trailer on fire. The driver was able to escape before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The four occupants of a Ford F-15 pickup truck were pronounced dead on the scene.

“Tragically, the four individuals have been identified as BC Wildfire Service sub-contractors who were travelling home from assisting with fire suppression efforts,” said Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the BC RCMP Southeast District. “This year has been particularly challenging for the BC Wildfire Service, with several of its members facing injuries or losing their lives. Our thoughts are with the friends and family of those who help keep our province safe”.

An initial investigation found that the pickup failed to navigate a curve in the road and crossed the centre line striking the semi head-on.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing with the assistance of the BC Coroners Service and the BC Highway Patrol’s Collision Reconstructionist.

