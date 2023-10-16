Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. (File photos)

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. (File photos)

Farnworth reaches for checkmate in Surrey policing transition dispute

Public Safety minister introduces legislation Monday that provides ‘clarity and finality’ to Surrey residents

The provincial government is updating the Police Act in an effort to prevent the same mess from occurring that continues to define Surrey’s policing transition to the Surrey Police Service from the Surrey RCMP.

“People deserve to know who is protecting their homes, families and businesses when there is a change in policing in their community,” Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said Monday in Victoria. “These amendments mean that the confusion caused by the City of Surrey won’t be repeated elsewhere in B.C. When passed, these amendments will ensure policing transitions proceed in a way that provides certainty for people and maintains public safety.”

Farnworth said the legislation provides “clarity and finality” to Surrey residents concerning the transition. “Amendments to the Act will specify that the City of Surrey must provide policing services through a municipal police department. It also provides the authority for the solicitor general to cancel the existing agreement between the Province and the City of Surrey for the provision of RCMP services.

Farnworth said the legislation also provides, “if necessary,” the provincial government with the ability to appoint an administrator to “assume the functions” of the Surrey Police Board to oversee the SPS.”

To follow the bill’s progress through the legislator, you can check out www.leg.bc.ca/parliamentary-business/legislation-debates-proceedings/42nd-parliament/4th-session/bills/progress-of-bills

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke is expected to deliver her response to this latest development at 3 p.m.

Asked if this means checkmate for Surrey, Coun. Linda Annis replied, “I hope this means that we’re done and we’re moving forward with the transition. I do think the minister’s saying enough is enough, we need to get on with it.”

More to come…

READ ALSO: City of Surrey launches court action to halt police transition

Previous story
B.C. park gets remarkable 50th Little Free Library built by music professor
Next story
Province to limit short-term rentals in some B.C. communities, but not all

Just Posted

This grizzly has moved into the city, out for a stroll on the walking trails of West Fraser Timber Park near downtown Quesnel. (Karen Powell photo)
Bear hanging onto urban habits in Quesnel

RCMP arrested four suspects in connection with a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Quesnel RCMP respond to vehicle collision; find man with gunshot wound

Defensive driving plays a big part in avoiding animals on the road. (Photo via Langley Advance Times)
Keep yourself, animals safe from wildlife collisions on B.C. highways

Interior Health confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 14 that there is an active case of Tuberculosis in the Central Okanagan. (Black Press photo)
Interior Health confirms active case of tuberculosis in Central Okanagan