The South Cariboo Farmers Market takes place every week outside the 100 Mile Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Farmers market ending season with extra Thanksgiving Market

The South Cariboo Farmers Market has enjoyed a successful season

Another successful season is in the books for the South Cariboo Farmers Market.

Held throughout the spring and summer in 100 Mile House, the market is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. Market director Rob Diether said they had a great turnout of vendors each week.

“We had wonderful food and everyone seemed to be very happy we were located downtown again, right in the heart of the community. I think that’s where a farmers’ market really should be,” Diether said. “I enjoy arriving in the morning, setting up and the camaraderie with all the vendors. The social experience is fantastic.”

The market season officially comes to an end on Friday, Sept. 29, however, Diether said the board has decided to add a special Thanksgiving market this year. On Friday, Oct. 6, the market vendors will be selling their wares in the 100 Mile Community Hall selling special products suitable for Thanksgiving.

“Most of us will be in the hall because we don’t know what the weather will be but some hearty vendors will be out on the plaza. We’ll offer our customers a chance to stock up for Thanksgiving. We’ll have some brussels sprouts, root vegetables, potatoes and a wide assortment of goodies.”

Diether said the market hopes to return to the 100 Mile Community Hall next spring. At the moment they’re still waiting to hear when the District of 100 Mile House will begin work on renovating the hall. The District acquired the community hall last summer and has plans to renovate the interior and exterior.

In the meantime, Diether thanked everyone who attended the market this year as either a vendor or a customer. He said he looks forward to seeing everyone again next year and encouraged them to take advantage of the Thanksgiving Market next week.

Rob Diether is one of the directors of the South Cariboo Farmers Market and a member of the Horse Lake Farm Co-Op. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
