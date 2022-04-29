Farmers Market back at rec centre

Big Rock Ranch’s stall was a popular stop for those looking for fresh local produce at the South Cariboo Farmers Market last year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The South Cariboo Farmers’ Market will be setting up shop at the rec centre parking lot for a second year.

Following weeks of trying to find a location that would fit the market’s budget and also provide adequate space, parking and accessibility, the board of directors decided on the weekend that the South Cariboo Rec Centre was the best option. The first market day will be Friday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There’s a little bit more room there, so it’s never going to be an issue of where to squeeze everybody if it really takes off,” director Rob Diether said. “And it’s more affordable, so we thought that this year we would set up at the arena again.”

Advertising in local visitor guides as well as having signage at both ends of town, also indicated the market location would be at the rec centre, Diether added.

The board has also hired a new – but not brand new – market manager to help run the season.

Will Love, who Diether said had previously spent many years as a market manager, has taken over the role for this year.

“We’re really pleased, it’s a great relief to have Will on board,” Diether said.

Vendor applications have been trickling in but Diether said the board expects interest will pick up now that dates and locations have been confirmed.

Anyone interested in signing up to be a vendor can visit the website at www.southcariboofarmersmarket.org or email information@southcariboofarmersmarket.org

Diether said board members and vendors alike are looking forward to getting the season off the ground and encourage people to attend the market, starting May 13.

“You can walk around the marsh and pick up some goodies – what better way to spend a Friday morning?” Diether said.



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House