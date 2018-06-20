Jeffery Phan, 24, Michelle Lesaca, 24, and two children, 3-year old Satana Phan and 2-year old Satan Phan are missing after their abandoned vehicle was found along the highway in the Dease Lake area. (Contributed photo)

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

A family of four is missing in northern B.C. following a bizarre string of events police are hoping the public can help them piece together. The family was declared missing following a report to Dease Lake RCMP of an abandoned vehicle 500-metres from the Highway on June 18.

Jeffery Phan, 24, Michelle Lesaca, 24, and two children, 3-year old Satana Phan and 2-year old Satan Phan were driving in a black 2018 Toyota Yaris with Oregon license plate 099kRW in the Dease Lake area. The vehicle was found with a sign on it indicating the driver had possibly run out of fuel and had left the car to find a station. However, police say checks with all gas stations in the area had been unsuccessful.

“We’re trying to find out any information as to what may have happened, where they went, what they’ve been doing,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP. “Anyone who has any information is urged to call the police — if they’ve seen the vehicle, if they’ve seen the people, or if they know what might have happened.”

READ MORE: Man missing in remote area of northwestern B.C. (2016)

Police believe the family entered Canada at the Roosville Border crossing near Fernie B.C. on June 9 and had been in the Dease Lake area since Sunday, June 10, a trip that would normally take about 24 hours to complete. The call for information has been sent out B.C. wide and investigators are searching communities along that stretch of the province.

“There are any number of ways to get from the Fernie area to Dease Lake, so certainly anywhere along the way of the province we’re looking at for information,” Saunderson said.

RCMP learned the family had originally planned to travel to the Phillippines but later cancelled their flight at the airport in Portland, Oregon just prior to boarding May 25.

Police do not know the family’s citizenship status, nor why they crossed the border into Canada.

Police and Search and Rescue teams are presently searching the area where the vehicle was found with both ground and air searches. An RCMP dog team from Terrace is assisting with efforts.

“There are a lot of unknowns at this point in time,” Saunderson said. “We’re working to establish some information to get more clarity as to what happened … and hopefully successfully find these people.”

More to come.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau, Horgan condemn controversial U.S. child migrant policy

Just Posted

Some places to cool down from the summer heat in the South Cariboo

A list of pools, aquatic centres and the best swimmable lakes in the South Cariboo

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Severe thunderstorm warning in efffect for Cariboo

Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House could see strong winds and heavy rain

Update: two displaced after backyard structure fire in Buffalo Creek area

The structure, which housed a sauna, a smokehouse and a shed, stood roughly 10 metres from the home.

Report of fire in Lac la Hache ‘but upon looking into it further there was no wildfire in that area’

The BC Wildfire Service responded to a report of a wildfire southwest… Continue reading

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

Police watchdog called to Kelowna after car destroyed in crash

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Most Read