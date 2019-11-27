Family holding vigil in Boitanio Park after man dies Wednesday morning

Dorian Lindsay Johnny, 31, was located in the park and transported to hospital but later died

Emergency services attended Boitanio Park Wednesday morning where a man was discovered in medical distress. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A young man died shortly after being discovered in Boitanio Park Wednesday morning in Williams Lake, B.C.

Family members have confirmed that Dorian Lindsay Johnny, 31, is the deceased person. They will be gathering for a vigil at 3 p.m. at Boitanio Park and everyone that knew him is welcome to attend.

Williams Lake RCMP confirm they are assisting the BC Coroner’s Service in the investigation.

Emergency crews could be seen responding to the park at 8 a.m.

The cause of Johnny’s death is not known at this time.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the Williams Lake RCMP said the person was transported to the hospital.

“It’s a Coroners Act investigation which the police are assisting with,” Byron said.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Interior this week due to extreme cold.



