Contributed photos Recent photos of Ryan Provencher show his distinctive arm tattoo.

Family, friends ‘desperate’ for info on Surrey men whose Jeep was dumped near Logan Lake

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr last seen July 17

A close friend of the families of missing Surrey men Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr has issued a plea for more information that may lead to discovering their whereabouts.

Rhonda McKelvie said that family and friends of the men are “desperate for news” and urged anyone with any information to come forward to assist the RCMP in the ongoing search.

“We haven’t seen them in 12 days,” McKelvie told Peace Arch News. “Both have young daughters and missed picking them up; both have missed family vacations.

“They have a lot of people that love them – we need to get them home.”

Provencher, 38 and Scurr, 37 were last seen in the 16400-block of 23A Avenue in South Surrey at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 17.

Early police releases said it appeared the pair were setting out for Spences Bridge, a community located just south of Ashcroft.

Although preliminary information suggested Provencher and Scurr arrived at their intended destination, the vehicle they were last seen in – a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee – was discovered unoccupied, four days later, 100 kilometres farther east, near Logan Lake.

An RCMP release last week said there were no initial signs of foul play when the jeep was recovered, and an extensive search of nearby wooded areas with police dogs, search-and-rescue teams, and by helicopter, led to the conclusion that the men were not in the area.

READ MORE: Air search turns up no sign of mising South Surrey men last seen July 17

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko told PAN Monday that investigators are still following up on original information, and seeking to establish a timeline of the men’s movements since they were last seen.

“We’re looking to still confirm that they reached their original destination, and to see if we can find any video of them at any points during their trip,” Sturko said.

She said, however, that investigators have confirmed that the pair “had business dealings” in the Spences Bridge area.

“They made frequent business trips up there,” she said.

Sturko said she could not “speak to” online comments on news reports that have suggested that both missing men have criminal records and that Scurr is involved in gang activity.

“Whether or not people had past involvement with the police has no effect on how a (missing persons) investigation is conducted,” she said.

“We look at all aspects of someone’s background and associations and we go where the evidence leads us. We really do encourage people to come forward with any information that could help.”

READ ALSO: Thorough, exhaustive search of York Landing yields no sign of B.C. fugitives

Police said last week that there is no link between the missing Surrey men and the search for two fugitives wanted in connection with a trio of murders in northern B.C.


alexbrowne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Contributed photos Recent photos of Richard Scurr, left, who is known to wear hats occasionally, and Ryan Provencher, right, who bears a distinctive arm tattoo.

Previous story
Juul opens first store in Canada amid outcry about rise of teen vaping
Next story
VIDEO: Activists release footage as Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Just Posted

Cannabis production focus of upcoming CRD public hearing

Medical marijuana production in heavy industrial zones has been allowed since 2014

Are you following the Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky manhunt?

Are you following the Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky manhunt?… Continue reading

100 Mile House Wranglers confirm three vets to return

Kolby Page, Darien Long and Harley Bootsma return to 100 Mile House

Ron Francis

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

26 Years Ago (1993): Judge T.C. Smith pronounced the District of 100… Continue reading

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

VIDEO: Activists release footage as Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C.’s rural water systems need work to be safe, auditor says

Last water-borne illness outbreak was in 2004

Family, friends ‘desperate’ for info on Surrey men whose Jeep was dumped near Logan Lake

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr last seen July 17

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Most Read