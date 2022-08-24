Family cat killed in 108 Mile Ranch area

Spock was found in two pieces near their home

Spock was buried in the Sblendorio family’s front yard with his resting place marked by a cross and his food bowl. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic details about the death of a pet

When Bryan Sblendorio’s cat Spock didn’t come home last Wednesday, he didn’t think much of it.

The 108 Mile Ranch resident said that Spock often enjoyed sleeping on the deck and he figured he was just staying out late. The next morning when Spock failed to show up for food, however, alarm bells went off in his head.

Sblendorio’s suspicions were confirmed Thursday evening when Spock was found dead in the woods near his home on Stewart Road.

“He was found cut in half,” Sblendorio said. “We ended up calling the RCMP and an officer came out for a good two hours.”

The loss hit Sblendorio’s family hard, especially his two young sons. Bryan said that Spock was his buddy. Even though he accepts living in the country means pets are at risk of being attacked by wild animals, he can’t accept losing him like this.

100 Mile RCMP Const. Richard Fraser said officers are still working to determine what killed Spock.

“Officers attended and found a cat that was in two pieces. They weren’t sure if it was an animal or possibly a person but it looks more like an animal at this point,” Fraser said. “It’s still pretty early on in the investigation.”

RCMP Sgt. Brad McKinnon said Tuesday that RCMP were unable to prove what or who killed Spock at this time. The RCMP does not believe there is any danger to the public.

Sblendorio’s wife Ashley said she’s convinced that Spock’s death was no animal attack. She was the only member of the family to see Spock’s body before they buried him in their front lawn, marking his grave with his food bowl.

“When we found him my neighbours had put him in a bag and told me not to look but I had to,” Ashley said. “We took him out and he was cut clean down the middle right in half. There was no ripping, it was a clean cut right across.”

Ashley said she’s horrified this happened and wonders if Spock’s death is connected to several other pets she said have gone missing in the area. Bryan is also concerned that what happened to Spock could happen again. His family has three other cats and one dog; most of their neighbours also own animals.

To get the story out, Bryan posted his story on Facebook where it received widespread attention from the community. He hopes that by putting it out there no one else will lose a pet in such a gruesome way.



