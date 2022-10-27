Fallen tree knocks out power across Interlakes

A tree has gone down across powerlines east of Lone Butte

A map of the current outages in the South Cariboo. (B.C. Hydro photo)

About 2,468 B.C. Hydro customers are without power in the South Cariboo this evening.

A tree was knocked onto B.C. Hydro’s lines near Lone Butte late Thursday afternoon, leading to a widespread power outage. The power is out throughout the Interlakes, including around Roe Lake, Deka Lake, Bridge Lake and parts of Horse Lake.

Two smaller outages have also been reported near Buffalo Creek and Canim Lake each affecting 11 and 14 customers respectively.

B.C. Hydro is aware of the outage and has dispatched crews to investigate and restore power.

