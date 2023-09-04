Fall Haul coming to South Cariboo

Justified Rides is inviting the community to take part in a poker ride on Saturday, Sept. 9

Justified Rides’ Wally Ellison and Justice Ware are inviting the community to take part in the inaugural Fall Haul poker run on Saturday, Sept. 9. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

As fall approaches Justified Rides is inviting the motorcycle and hotrod community to take part in one last poker run.

Dubbed the Fall Haul, this inaugural event is set to run on Saturday, Sept. 9 starting at 10 a.m. at the bike shop on Jens Street. Ride organizer Wally Ellison said he and Justified Rides owner, Justice Ware, wanted to put the event on for fun and to celebrate the end of the summer riding season.

“It’s a customer appreciation thing. We’re going to do a road trip and help the local area out with popping into a few businesses,” Ellison said. “We wanted to get our guys all in a pack and have some fun together. It’s an end-of-the-season party ride because the snow is coming.”

Ellison said there will be two classes for the run, one for bikers and one for hotrodders. He remarked they’re encouraging participants to bring some canned goods which they’ll be donating to the 100 Mile Food Bank Society after the event.

Like most poker runs, those who take part will receive a list of locations to travel to around the Cariboo where they’ll pick up a playing card. Locations will range from the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte up to the Laughing Loon in Williams Lake, ending at the Lac La Hache Community Hall. At the end of the ride, the individuals with the best and worst poker hands will win several prizes donated by other local businesses.

Depending on the success of the event, Ellison said he and Ware may make this an annual ride for the community to enjoy. He encourages anyone with an interest to come out next weekend and take part.

“Come and have a little adventure, that’s all it really is,” Ellison said. “Ride safe, behave and thanks to all the local guys and merchants in town who gave us door prizes.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

