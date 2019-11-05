New facial biometric technology kiosks for NEXUS passengers were installed at Vancouver International Airport in October 2019. (Vancouver International Airport)

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Passengers in the NEXUS lineup at Vancouver International Airport will now get more than just their retinas scanned.

The Canadian Border Security Agency set up new facial biometric technology kiosks for NEXUS passengers in October, as the first of similar installations at airports across Canada. In a statement, the agency said the new system “better aligns with global trends for border processing.” The facial recognition scans will replace the current retina scans.

Under the new system, NEXUS passengers will head into the kiosk, and then if they have nothing to declare can proceed to the luggage carousel.

Those with something to declare will have verbally declare any goods to an officer in the customs hall.

Passengers who go through the NEXUS kiosk for the first time must carry their passports with them so the kiosk can take a photo for storage and identity verification.

ALSO READ: Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island store owner replaces funds after poppy box stolen

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers head coach chips in on Nelson Leafs/Kamloops Storm racial incident

‘That shouldn’t be anywhere in the game’

Man sentenced in connection to 100 Mile Library stabbing

Brandon Frank has been sentenced to a five-month conditional sentence and 12 months of probation

Jekyll and Hyde performance by the 100 Mile House Wranglers

’Kelowna really put it to us and I think humbled us quite a bit’

Are you planning to attend a Remembrance Day ceremony?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Wranglers thumped by the Kelowna Chiefs

The Chiefs won 9-2

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Most Read