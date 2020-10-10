Facelift for hall, carriage poker ride scheduled

Phase 1 upgrades for the 70 Mile house Community Hall should be starting soon. (Ken Alexander photo).

Facelift for

community hall

Renovations to the 70 Mile House Community Hall are slated to start within a couple of weeks.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s board of directors on Sept. 17 approved a $349,984.80 contract to N&H Contracting Ltd. for Phase 1 renovations to the 70 Mile House Community Hall, according to the latest update from Area E Director Sally Watson.

The improvements to the hall will include refurbishing and re-chinking exterior logs, mobility-friendly access improvements, crawl space damp proofing, insulation upgrades, and general improvements throughout the facility including new floors and paint.

Ian Dalgleish, Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) Capital Projects & Facilities manager, said they had a pre-start meeting with the contractor on Sept. 19 and he expects the contractor to start work in the next couple of weeks.

Following a public meeting at the community hall on Jan. 28, 70 Mile Community Club chair Ken Huber said he was pleased the hall upgrades were getting closer to being done.

He added Watson has been very supportive during the three years Huber has been working to get the renovation project underway.

Huber said the community hall definitely needs some upgrades to continue to be a centre for increased activities, noting it was built in the early 1970s and has served 70 Mile House and surrounding communities for years,.

“If we can make the building comfortable to go in and attractive to go to, then it’s going to be used more.”

Work on the hall had been delayed due to COVID-19 protocols, but it should be a beehive of activity in an effort to get phase 1 improvements buttoned down before winter sets in.

Carriage Poker Ride and Drive scheduled for Oct. 18

A Poker Ride and Drive will leave the Huber Farm at 70 Mile House on Oct. 18.

This is not a spectator-friendly event and people are asked to not go to the farm due to protocols around COVID-19 gatherings.

The ride, sponsored by the Cariboo Country Carriage Club, will be held over 18 kilometres of country trails. Everyone will ride with their own group of friends and have their own lunches, while social distancing and remaining in their own bubbles.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Drivers will leave at 10 a.m. and riders will go out at 10:30 a.m.

There is a $10 per hand fee; however, folks who pre-register can purchase three hands for $25.

There will be one winner who will receive 50 percent of the pot.

For more information and to pre-register, contact Karyn at karyngreenlees@yahoo.ca or Marion at chefor@telus.net.

Competitors are asked to follow all COVID protocols and waivers must be signed upon arrival.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.