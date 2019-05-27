Facebook. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Facebook and Microsoft have signed onto a declaration promising a dozen initiatives to protect the integrity of the Canadian election this fall — including removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content.

But other tech giants like Google and Twitter have not signed on.

The “Canada Declaration on Electoral Integrity” is being announced today by Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould, just hours before an international committee of politicians is to begin a three-day meeting in Ottawa aimed at figuring out how best to protect citizens’ privacy and democratic fairness in the age of social media.

Committee members will also grill representatives from a host of internet giants — Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Amazon and Mozilla — on what they’re doing, or not doing, to prevent abuse.

Politicians from all three major parties in Canada have come to the conclusion that government needs to regulate the tech giants because they can’t be relied upon to regulate themselves.

However, by signing onto Gould’s declaration, Facebook and Microsoft are signalling their willingness to voluntarily tackle some of the problems that politicians fear threaten democracies around the globe.

READ MORE: Canada privacy watchdog taking Facebook to court

READ MORE: Facebook expects to pay up to $5 billion for privacy breaches

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In emotional interviews, former Boy Scouts open up about abuse
Next story
VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Just Posted

Do you already know who you will vote for in the upcoming federal election?

Do you already know who you will vote for in the upcoming… Continue reading

CMH maternity services will be temporarily suspended for four days

Due to a lack of trained maternity nurses the unit will close May 30 and re-open June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Stolen truck rolls over in Lac la Hache area, driver with serious injuries

The highway is down to single lane alternating traffic

Special air quality advisory issued in Cariboo due to Alberta wildfire smoke

Environment Canada will provide an air quality update on Monday, May 27.

South Cariboo power outages

Power has been restored in both areas

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Remains of B.C. soldier identified in France, more than a century after death

Pte. George Alfred Newburn enlisted in Esquimalt at the age of 16 and died barely two years later

Sky lanterns prohibited in Okanagan city

Anyone caught responsible for starting wildfires can be fined, such as Cache Creek man

Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Oscar Arfmann faces trial for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Most Read