Flare-ups are seen from the Christie Mountain wildfire along Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flare-ups are seen from the Christie Mountain wildfire along Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

‘Extremely extreme:’ High temps push western wildfire risk into uncharted territory

Skywatchers hopeful that thunderstorms remain outside the forecast

Forestry experts are hoping for clear, blue skies as unprecedented hot weather pushes the wildfire risk in Western Canada to similar record-breaking levels.

Lytton in central British Columbia broke Canada’s all-time heat record yesterday with a temperature of 46 C and even northerly cities like Edmonton are expected to near the 40 C mark this week.

Natural Resources Canada forest ecologist Yan Boulanger says the heat has cranked the wildfire risk up to what he calls “extremely extreme.”

Wildfire scientist Mike Flannigan at the University of Alberta agrees. But he says in an odd way, the heat itself is working in the forest’s favour.

He says it’s so hot that electrical storms aren’t gathering and there are no storms in the immediate forecast to ignite a fire with a lightning strike.

But he warns that Canada is just at the start of the lightning season and a fiery summer could still break out.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Campfires banned as heat wave cooks the Central Okanagan

RELATED: Resellers marking up air conditioners online as B .C.’s heat wave keeps shattering records

Heat waveWildfire season

Previous story
Sunday’s heat trips sprinkler system at West Kootenay seniors’ home
Next story
Heat wave dubbed ‘dangerous,’ ‘historic,’ bakes much of Western Canada

Just Posted

Roger Harris of Bella Coola displays where his allegiance lays as the Montreal Canadiens prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals June 28, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast hockey fans ready to cheer for Carey Price in Stanley Cup finals

Newly installed plaque in 100 Mile District General Hospital, to recognize 2020 donors of over $250. (Diana Forster - submitted)
Plaque recognizes Ladies Auxiliary

100 Mile Legion elects new executive
100 Mile Legion elects new executive

Joan Zelmer has sold the 70 Mile Motel and Corral Restaurant after 14 years. (Ken Alexander photo - submitted)
70 Mile motel and restaurant owner checks out, moves to Lower Mainland