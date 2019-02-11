Expect delays on Watch Lake Road

Watch Lake Road is currently blocked due to downed power poles.
There’s no estimated time of reopening.
Emergency services are on site.
newsroom@100milefreepress.net
Downed power poles are blocking the road
Watch Lake Road is currently blocked due to downed power poles.
There’s no estimated time of reopening.
Emergency services are on site.
The incident occurred yesterday near 83 Mile
“Fentanyl is the highest substance in these deaths”
The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area
Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria
Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog
Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine
A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.
Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce
Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance
The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C
When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran
Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce
Athletes believe Russia was treated too gently following its doping scandal
French President Emmanuel Macron denounced an “intolerable increase” of anti-Semitic incident
Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria
Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog