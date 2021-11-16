Expect COVID-19 vaccine for B.C. kids by Christmas, Henry says

Gage Peterson, 11, holds Duke Peterson’s, 6, hand as he gets his COVID vaccination in Everett, Washington. Nov.6, 2021. B.C. expects to have approval to deliver vaccines to children aged 5-11 by the end of the year. (Kevin Clark/Everett Herald)

B.C. is expecting to have approval for COVID-19 vaccine delivery to children aged five to 11 before the holiday season,, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

With Health Canada preparing to approve immunization for children, Henry said she expects there will be enough vaccine for the 300,000 children in the province who will be eligible. Henry urged parents to speak with their doctor or pharmacist about the upcoming vaccination program for children, and to read up on child vaccination at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website to prepare.

Henry said results from child vaccination in the U.S. have been good, and for children the amount of vaccine is smaller, with a lower dosage than adults. “And that will mean less pain and discomfort with the shot,” she said.

Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

