Brendan Jure photo.

Exeter Truck Road rezoning receives go-ahead for the South Cariboo

Rezoning opens door to potential cannabis production facility

The District of 100 Mile House approved the rezoning application on Sept. 10 that’s been creating a lot of controversy among South Cariboo residents.

Council had previously adopted Bylaw No. 1348., which was a zoning bylaw that permits cannabis production in light industrial zones.

On Aug. 20, residents shared their opinions in regards to a zoning amendment that would enable the development of a craft cannabis production facility on Exeter Truck Road during a public hearing inside the municipal chambers.

The district addressed their decision to approve the zoning amendment was based on facts, data and public concerns.

“It is our job to carry out due diligence, to decide what fits and what is best for the community and majority of the residences but also what in the end will contribute to the future growth and sustainability of our community,” Coun. Maureen Pinkney read in a letter to the small group in attendance at the Sept. 10, council meeting.

The district’s approval does not mean a cannabis facility is going to be built but the interested applicant can now apply.

In the letter, the council addressed the environmental concerns and odours were some of the factors considered in the application.

“While these are addressed at the senior government level, we too, have the ability to apply controls at the development permit stage and we will closely watch this process,” Coun. Pinkney continued to read on behalf of council. “Economic stimulus with the loss of the mills and now a three-day workweek at West Fraser affects our area greatly. This does not mean we are going to jump at anything that comes our way but we do need to carefully assess and welcome any and all businesses that can create jobs and sustain our economy and in the end our town.”

Mayor Mitch Campsall said the zoning amendment application was brought to the district’s attention for the purpose of a potential cannabis facility, but the approval opens a door for other potential business opportunities.

“Council made a decision on what was given to them, the conversations they had prior to the public hearing and went with the majority of the people in the community,” said Campsall. “Sometimes it’s not always an easy vote. Council voted for what they thought the majority of the people in the community wanted.”

Campsall said council appreciated everyone who expressed their opinion or concerns in regards to zoning amendment.

Previous story
B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate
Next story
VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers still building roster

‘We’re going to add some pretty fantastic players’

Exeter Truck Road rezoning receives go-ahead for the South Cariboo

Rezoning opens door to potential cannabis production facility

100 Mile House and District Food Bank expects struggles for Christmas time

‘We could actually be in a shortfall this year for what we need’

How to disenfranchise voters 101

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Fire-Rescue responded to mutual-aid fire call at Corral Restaurant in 70 Mile House

The response was cancelled after fire department in 70 Mile House extinguished fire

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Maple Leafs agree to 6-year contract with Mitch Marner: report

Contract with restricted free agent reportedly has average annual value just shy of US$11 million

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Man brandishing garden shears shot by West Kelowna RCMP

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

Most Read