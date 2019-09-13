Exeter Truck Road rezoning receives go-ahead for the South Cariboo

The District of 100 Mile House approved the rezoning application on Sept. 10 that’s been creating a lot of controversy among South Cariboo residents.

Council had previously adopted Bylaw No. 1348., which was a zoning bylaw that permits cannabis production in light industrial zones.

On Aug. 20, residents shared their opinions in regards to a zoning amendment that would enable the development of a craft cannabis production facility on Exeter Truck Road during a public hearing inside the municipal chambers.

The district addressed their decision to approve the zoning amendment was based on facts, data and public concerns.

“It is our job to carry out due diligence, to decide what fits and what is best for the community and majority of the residences but also what in the end will contribute to the future growth and sustainability of our community,” Coun. Maureen Pinkney read in a letter to the small group in attendance at the Sept. 10, council meeting.

The district’s approval does not mean a cannabis facility is going to be built but the interested applicant can now apply.

In the letter, the council addressed the environmental concerns and odours were some of the factors considered in the application.

“While these are addressed at the senior government level, we too, have the ability to apply controls at the development permit stage and we will closely watch this process,” Coun. Pinkney continued to read on behalf of council. “Economic stimulus with the loss of the mills and now a three-day workweek at West Fraser affects our area greatly. This does not mean we are going to jump at anything that comes our way but we do need to carefully assess and welcome any and all businesses that can create jobs and sustain our economy and in the end our town.”

Mayor Mitch Campsall said the zoning amendment application was brought to the district’s attention for the purpose of a potential cannabis facility, but the approval opens a door for other potential business opportunities.

“Council made a decision on what was given to them, the conversations they had prior to the public hearing and went with the majority of the people in the community,” said Campsall. “Sometimes it’s not always an easy vote. Council voted for what they thought the majority of the people in the community wanted.”

Campsall said council appreciated everyone who expressed their opinion or concerns in regards to zoning amendment.