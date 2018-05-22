Excessive speeding in the South Cariboo area

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 101 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services conducted a number of road checks over the long weekend which resulted in 38 tickets being issued for a number of driving offences.

Excessive speeding

On May 21, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for being operated at 54 km/h over the posted speed limit in 100 Mile House.

The female driver was charged for excessive speeding and her vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Driving prohibition and impound

On May 20, 100 Mile RCMP investigated a vehicle which stopped in the middle of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road near Spuraway Road.

There were a number of intoxicated occupants.

The female driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption.

An approved screening device was administered at the scene.

The result was a “fail.” A second test was declined.

The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and her vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Driving while prohibited

On May 19, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of an ATV being operated on Timothy Lake Road.

The male driver was identified and was subject of a number of driving charges and had recently been released from Court. Charges of driving while prohibited and breach of recognizance are being recommended to Crown against a 57-year-old resident of the Timothy Lake area.

The suspect was remanded to appear in Court on May 23rd in Williams Lake.

Excessive speeding

On May 18, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for being operated at 52 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 97.

The male driver also displayed symptoms of liquor consumption and blew a “warn.”

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver received a three-day immediate roadside driving prohibition as well as the excessive speed ticket.

Knife altercation

On May 18, 100 Mile RCMP were called to a residence in the 103 Mile House subdivision.

An altercation had occurred between the occupants of a residence and the female suspect had displayed a knife.

The female was arrested without incident and later released on conditions of no contact with the victim.

A call was later received about the female breaching her no-contact conditions.

She was arrested and held in custody to appear before a Judicial Justice.

Charges of Assault with a weapon and Breach of Undertaking have been recommended to Crown against a 21-year-old female resident of the 100 Mile area.

Suspected road rage

On May 16, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a suspected road rage incident.

Two drivers had an altercation after poor driving etiquette on Highway 97 near 93 Mile.

When both vehicles were stopped, the unknown male driver of a Honda CRV with Alberta license plates ended up kicking out the driver’s side window of the complainant’s vehicle.

This was witnessed by another person.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’9” and 160 pounds with reddish hair, a goatee, black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. Anyone who may have further information is asked to call the 100 Mile RCMP and quote file 2018-1601.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Sometime between May 15 and May 17 approximately 30 litres of fuel was stolen from vehicles parked at a residence on Blackstock Road in 100 Mile House.

Sometime overnight on May 19, unknown culprits damaged outdoor furniture at a business in the mall at 575 Alder Avenue. The amount of loss is not known at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown.

Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.